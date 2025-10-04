Logan’s Roberts drags defender into end zone to win it in OT

Logan High School running back Maxim Roberts ended Friday’s game against Reedsburg the way he began — in the end zone.

Roberts led the Rangers to a wild 42-36 overtime win in front of a raucous crowd on homecoming.

He started things with an 84-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. It was his first of four touchdowns to go along with 232 yards on the ground.

There were big plays scattered throughout the contest.

That included Tommy Check throwing a 54-yard touchdown to Andrew Stanton and Jackson Bosch returning a kickoff 91 yards for a score in the first half.

All of it necessary to fend off 336 rushing yards and four touchdowns from Reedsburg, plus a 42-yard punt return for a score that ultimately sent the game into overtime.

Logan started OT on defense and Tate Hatlevig intercepted a pass in the end zone to set up the win.

On the next play Roberts scored on a 25-yard run, dragging a defender for the last 10 years to the end zone, ending the game.