Holmen runs for 376 yards, stays in unbeaten with win over Baraboo

A combined 376 yards rushing and five touchdowns helps keep the Holmen High School football team unbeaten with a 47-7 win at Baraboo.

Holmen (7-0) quarterback Colin Williams led the way with a 19.4-yard average, rushing just eight times for 155 yards, including a 78-yard score to start things off.

That touchdown was followed by a 61-yard score from Elijah Kane. Both Cane and Williams finished with two touchdowns.

Baraboo (0-7), which scored on a kickoff return in the first quarter, finished with just 27 total yards.

Holmen was up 42-7 after the first quarter.