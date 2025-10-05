La Crosse Loggers get new turf at Copeland Park

The La Crosse Loggers installed new turf over last week on their field at Copeland Park. The Loggers began playing at Copeland Park in 2022. The field is maintained by the Loggers and owned by the City of La Crosse. TOP PHOTO: @laxloggers on Facebook) Related Posts Holmen runs for 376 yards, stays in unbeaten with win over BarabooA combined 376 yards rushing and five touchdowns helps keep the Holmen High School football team unbeaten with a 47-7 win at Baraboo. Holmen (7-0) quarterback Colin Williams led the way with a…Read More Stack’s FGs in 2OT complete No. 5 UW-La Crosse comeback over No. 10 UW-WhitewaterIt took two overtimes, but the fifth-ranked UW-La La Crosse football team came out on top against No. 10 UW-Whitewater thanks — again — to kicker Michael Stack in front of 20,000-plus fans. The…Read More Holmen remains undefeated with rout over BarabooThe Holmen Vikings handled a winless Baraboo Thunderbirds team with a 48-7 rout that continues the team’s undefeated season. The Vikings were led by two scores each by Colin Williams and Elijah…Read More Logan’s Roberts drags defender into end zone to win it in OTLogan High School running back Maxim Roberts ended Friday’s game against Reedsburg the way he began — in the end zone. Roberts led the Rangers to a wild 42-36 overtime win in front of a raucous crowd…Read More Economist Hoffer on hundreds of millions Wisconsin loses in sports betting, plus firing Luke FickellEconomist Adam Hoffer joins WIZM’s La Crosse Talk to fire Badgers football coach Luke Fickell and discuss the hundreds of millions of dollars Wisconsin is losing out on by not legalizing sports…Read More PROGRAMMING NOTE: Brewers playoff opener Saturday will be on WIZMWith the Milwaukee Brewers and UW-La Crosse football team playing at the same time Saturday, the playoff matchup between the Cubs and Brewers will be moved to WIZM. Pregame for the NLDS matchup…Read More When No. 5 UW-La Crosse faces No. 10 UW-Whitewater, expect a DIII record crowdIt could be the largest home crowd in Division III sports history Saturday, when No. 5 UW-La Crosse heads to No. 10 UW-Whitewater. The Warhawks have set this record two consecutive seasons now. Last…Read More WATCH: Logan looks to bounce back from 2 losses vs. ReedsburgAfter giving up 200 yards passing to both Central and Onalaska the past two weeks, the Logan High School football team will have a much different challenge as it host Reedsburg on Friday. WKTY will…Read More PrevNext