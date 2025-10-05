La Crosse Loggers get new turf at Copeland Park

October 5, 2025|In La Crosse, Loggers

The La Crosse Loggers installed new turf over last week on their field at Copeland Park.

The Loggers began playing at Copeland Park in 2022. The field is maintained by the Loggers and owned by the City of La Crosse.

