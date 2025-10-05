Stack’s FGs in 2OT complete No. 5 UW-La Crosse comeback over No. 10 UW-Whitewater

It took two overtimes, but the fifth-ranked UW-La La Crosse football team came out on top against No. 10 UW-Whitewater thanks — again — to kicker Michael Stack in front of 20,000-plus fans.

The senior hit a career-high three field goals — two in overtime — in helping the Eagles stay unbeaten with a 23-20 win.

The last time Stackhouse kicked against at UW-Whitewater — back in 2023 — it was in front of an NCAA Division III record crowd of over 20,000 and he won the game with a 51-yarder as time expired.

Things looked bleak at halftime and for much of the third quarter for UW-L (3-0, 1-0), down 17-0, but then UW-L’s defense and special teams turned the entire game around — including a strip-sack-fumble recovery in double overtime to set up the win.

All that was set up by three consecutive possessions where UW-La Crosse recovered a fumble on a punt for a touchdown, got an interception and blocked a punt.

First came the botched punt. The Warhawks on their 30 late in the third, had the snap go through their punter’s legs and into the end zone, where UW-L’s Nolan Wulf recovered for the touchdown.

On the next possession, UW-L’s Trent Mullen picked off UW-W quarterback Justin Klinkner, which led to a 43-yard Stack field goal with 12:19 left in regulation.

After that, UW-L’s Thomas Laufenberg blocked a Whitewater punt, which led to a Gabe Lynch 22-yard rushing touchdown six plays later, tying the game 17-17 with 2:20 remaining.

In overtime, the two teams traded field goals on their first possessions — Stack’s coming from 36 yards out.

In the second OT, UW-W opened, and Ben Moore sacked him, causing a fumble that was recovered by Christian Powell to end the possession.

The Eagles took over and conservatively ran Lynch three times for minimal gains, before Stack, again, nailed a 36-yarder for the win.

TOP PHOTO: UW-La Crosse’s Michael Stack kicks a field goal at UW-Whitewater on Oct. 4, 2025 (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)