WATCH: No. 4 Holmen battles for MVC title to remain unbeaten hosting Central

A battle for first place in the Mississippi Valley Conference on Friday, when the undefeated and fourth-ranked Holmen High School football team hosts Central.

WKTY streams all Holmen’s game this season on its website or search the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. The stream starts at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Vikings (7-0, 5-0 MVC), now ranked fourth in Division 2 by GoBound, continued their dominance last week gaining 376 yards rushing in a game that saw a lot of fireworks in the first quarter of the 48-7 win over Baraboo. Holmen, which was up 42-7 after the first, held Baraboo to just 27 yards of total offense and produced two turnovers.

Meanwhile, Central (5-2, 5-0) enter hoping to play spoiler and walk away with at least a share of the MVC title.

After an 0-2 start to the season, Central has run off five straight MVC wins — most notably a 13-12 victory over rival Logan for the Ark in Week 5.

The Riverhawks are led by quarterback Christian Rudrud, who has 661 yards passing, 1,126 on the ground, as well as 35.5 tackles.

Playoff spots are locked but the conference crown is still up in the air for these two teams that split their two matchups last season.

