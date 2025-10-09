No. 4 UW-L kicker Michael Stack riding high after beating No. 10 UW-Whitewater in front of 20,000 fans

Michael Stack’s career being the kicker for the fourth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team has seen tremendous highs and lows. He was an an All-American as a sophomore but got benched as a junior going 7-for-14 on field goals.

After a career-high 3-for-3 performance in the 23-20 victory over No. 10 UW-Whitewater last week — including a 36 yard winner in double overtime — it appears the trajectory is on the way up yet again.

UW-L coach Matt Janus said the climb back has a lot to do with Stack’s work ethic.

“No one works harder than that guy,” Janus said. “On his iPad he has a diagram of every kick he’s ever had in practice and games of where he strikes the ball. He has that all mapped out, and he studies that like an art.”

Janus added that despite last year’s struggles, he always had faith in Stack’s abilities.

“He just hit a rut last year,” Janus said. “That’s just what happened. His leg and the pop he has and the lift of the ball, there’s not many people better than him in Division 3.”

Janus said it was cool to see Stack do it again at the place that kick started his career, where he hit a 51-yard winner as time expired at UW-Whitewater in 2023 that snapped a 19-game UW-L losing streak against the Warhawks. The kick was also in front of a Division III record crowd of over 20,000.

Last week’s performance was also in front of over 20,000 fans. And it was a domination in special teams overall by the Eagles, who were down 17-0 late into the third quarter.

Then they recovered a botched snap on a punt for their first touchdown of the game, and blocked a punt, setting up a short field, leading to the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles will try and go to 4-0, 2-0 in the WIAC this Saturday as they host UW-Eau Claire with the kickoff slated for 11:40 a.m. Tune in on the WKTY App or on 96.7 FM / 580 AM.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse’s Michael Stack kicks a field goal at UW-Whitewater on Oct. 4, 2025 (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)