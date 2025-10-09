WATCH: Logan looks to secure playoff berth at Baraboo

The La Crosse High School football team will try to secure a winning record in the Mississippi Valley Conference on Friday as it faces off at Baraboo.

WKTY will stream the game, as it does ever Rangers matchup. Watch on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel on Roku. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Rangers, (5-2, 3-2) won a wild shootout last week at Swanson Field against Reedsburg 42-36 in overtime — thanks, in part, to 232 rushing yards and four touchdowns from senior running back Maxim Roberts. That included a 25-yard touchdown run in OT to win it.

In the latest WIAA Division 3 rankings, Logan is rated 11th, projected as a three seed for the upcoming playoffs.

The Rangers finish the season at home against undefeated Holmen next week.