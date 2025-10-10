La Crosse native, former Badger Johnny Davis traded to Bucks’ G-League affiliate Wisconsin Herd

La Crosse native Johnny Davis hopes to revive his NBA hopes a little closer to home.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft was just traded to the G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 23-year-old Davis, who was an NCAA player of the year candidate for the Wisconsin Badgers his breakout sophomore year, is now a member of the Wisconsin Herd, out of Oshkosh, Wis. Davis was on the Westchester Knicks last season.

The 6-foot-4 Davis was a 2020 Central High School graduate and committed to the Wisconsin Badgers, along with his twin brother Jordan Davis.

During his magical sophomore season of 2020-21 with UW, Johnny Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals and was the Big Ten player of the year.

He declared for the draft after that season and went in the lottery, picked 10th by the Washington Wizards.

But, over three seasons and 112 games with the Wizards, Davis averaged just 3.5 points.

Getting big minutes toward the end of his rookie year, though, Davis did score a career-high 20 against the Bucks and averaged 17 points, 5.6 rebounds the final five games that season.

The Wizards traded Davis to the Memphis Grizzlies last season and he was waived. He signed with the Westchester Knicks in March.

The Herd begin their regular season Nov. 8 in Chicago and then are home Nov. 11, also the Windy City Bulls.