Central hands Holmen first loss of the season

The Holmen Vikings undefeated season ends with a 20-6 loss to Central on Friday night.

The loss moves Central to the top of the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Christian Rudrud got the scoring in the first quarter for the RiverHawks with a four-yard run.

In the second quarter, Colin Williams took the ball 11 yards for the Vikings only score.

Rudrud and Central answered with two more scores in the quarter. He had runs of 2 and 13 yards to put the RiverHawks up 20-6 at halftime.

Neither team scored in the second half.

On the night, Rudrud put up 170 yards on 38 carries for Central.

Jack Barth had 67 yards rushing for the Vikings, with the majority of that coming on a 41-yard run. Elijah Kane was held to 11 yards on the ground.

Holmen is now 7-1 with Central at 6-2. The RiverHawks sport a perfect 6-0 conference record.