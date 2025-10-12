No. 4 UW-La Crosse sees attendance record nearly broken in win over UW-EC

A near record-breaking crowd Saturday to see the No. 4 UW-La Crosse football team blow out UW-Eau Claire 41-21 in front of 5,450 fans at Roger Harring Stadium,

That record still stands though at 5,514 — set back on Oct. 21, 2023.

In this one, though, the Eagles (5-0, 2-0 WIAC) got up 21-0 at half — reversing what they did a week prior, falling behind to No. 10 UW-Whitewater 17-0 well into the third quarter — and racked up 640 yards of offense, including 370 on the ground.

Gabe Lynch finished with 165 yards, including touchdown runs of 38 and 40 yards. Lynch was over 100 yards after the first quarter. Teammate Braedon Ott added 123 yards and a score.

After throwing for 107 yards and three interceptions against UW-Whitewater, UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas got back on track, completing 78% of his passes, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns — to Marko Rajkovic and Jack Janke.

The Eagles will be on the road next Saturday at sixth-ranked UW-Platteville, which will likely fall in the polls, after losing to No. 14 UW-River Falls. Pregame on WKTY will begin at 12:540 p.m. Kickoff at 1 p.m.

TOP PHOTO: UW-La Crosse nearly breaks an attendance record on Oct. 11, 2025 (PHOTO: UW-L Athletics)