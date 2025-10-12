Williams, Gronowski and Moulton help Iowa run over Wisconsin 37-0 to keep Heartland Trophy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Xavier Williams rushed for two touchdowns and Mark Gronowski ran for another to help Iowa clobber Wisconsin 37-0 on Saturday night.

Kamari Moulton added 96 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who retained possession of the Heartland Trophy and have won four straight against Wisconsin (2-4, 0-3). The Hawkeyes rushed for a season-high 210 yards on 36 carries.

Iowa recorded 17 first-half points off three Badgers turnovers as Wisconsin dropped to 15-17 in Luke Fickell’s coaching tenure.

Moulton said the Hawkeyes felt confidence after their first few carries on offense. “You just feel it in the air that it’s going to be a big night,” Moulton said.

Williams had a 29-yard touchdown run to push Iowa’s lead to 30-0 with 10:30 left in the third quarter. He added a 19-yard run in the fourth and finished with 55 yards rushing on seven carries.

Gronowski, who transferred from South Dakota State after winning two FCS national championships, was a game-time decision. He injured his knee on a fourth-quarter run in Iowa’s 20-15 loss to then-No. 11 Indiana on Sept. 25. He was 17-of-24 passing for 107 yards with one interception and had a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Drew Stevens kicked field goals of 49, 32 and 25 yards for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he was happy that the Hawkeyes didn’t dwell on their tough loss to Indiana.

“The one thing that we just try to make our guys understand, it’s easier said than done, but this thing is week to week,” Ferentz said. “You’ve got to bury it and start looking forward. If you don’t, you’re wasting time.”

Hunter Simmons, in his second start at quarterback for Wisconsin, went 8 of 21 for 82 yards passing with two interceptions and a fumble.

Fickell said the Badgers’ fourth consecutive loss was difficult, on many levels.

“Well, that’s as low as it can be,” Fickell said. “I apologize. I apologize to our guys to not be ready, to not have them ready. I’m dumbfounded in a lot of ways. But, that’s my job.”

When asked if he’s the person who can coach Wisconsin, Fickell said that he’s going to fight.

“If we don’t compete, none of us are going to be here,” Fickell said. “My ass is going to fight. Those guys are gonna see a fight. They’re either going to follow or it’s going to get really thin, really fast.”

Wisconsin leads the series 49-48-2.

The takeaway

Iowa: The Hawkeyes will play four of their final six regular-season games at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa hosts Penn State and Minnesota and then has a week off before facing Oregon at home.

Wisconsin: The Badgers, who had three unsportsmanlike penalties against the Hawkeyes, have lost four in a row while being outscored by a combined 74-7 in the first half. Their month closes with a pair of ranked opponents starting with a home game against No. 1 Ohio State before traveling to No. 3 Oregon.

Up next

Wisconsin hosts top-ranked Ohio State on Saturday.

Iowa hosts Penn State on Saturday.