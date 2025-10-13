Dodgers 2, Brewers 1: Last strikes

MILWAUKEE — Blake Snell was dominant, Freddie Freeman drilled a home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning to earn a 2-1 win over Milwaukee in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Play of the Game:

The bases were loaded in the ninth and the Brewers were trailing 2-1 when Blake Treinen let go of a pitch that went tailing inside and right at the back leg of Milwaukee’s Brice Turang. If he lets it hit him, the game is tied. Instead, Turang managed to avoid the ball by inches and later struck out to end the game.

“If you see me look in the dugout, I’m thinking, ‘Damn,’” Turang told reporters afterwards. “I know it. Everybody knows it. I couldn’t tell you why I did it, I just got out of the way. That’s just how it is.”

Manager Pat Murphy can tell you why Turang got out of the way.

“It’s a natural reaction,” Murphy said. “Even if you try to maneuver yourself, it’s hard to get hit by the pitch. It’s just so reactionary.”

Brice Turang avoids a pitch that would've tied the game and then swings at a pitch way out of the zone to end it pic.twitter.com/JkJYyASY5D — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 14, 2025

What Went Right

The opening plan

Aaron Ashby’s first attempt as a postseason opener didn’t go well against Chicago in the NLDS. He was lit up for three runs in the first inning and finished with just five outs. He did his job much better the second time around. It took him 19 pitches but worked around a leadoff walk and struck out Freddie Freeman to close the inning.

Ashby gave way to Quinn Priester in the second inning. He bounced back from his poor first postseason start against the Cubs, throwing four innings of shut out ball.

The duo, along with some very good defense behind them, had it a 0-0 game heading into the sixth inning.

The late fight

Milwaukee has rarely gone away quietly this year and they didn’t on Monday night either. An Isaac Collins walk and a Jake Bauers ground rule double brought Jackson Chourio to the plate. The standout drove a ball into deep centerfield, coming up about 10 feet from a walk-off 3-run homer but did drive in a run with a sac fly. Two more walks — one from Christian Yelich and another from William Contreras — set the stage for Turang but it was not to be.

What Went Wrong:

Chad Patrick

The rookie was great against the Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS but he took the loss on Monday, recording just one out and serving up a solo home run to Freddie Freeman.

The bats against Blake Snell

Snell was too good for LA in the win. He went eight innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a postseason career-high 10 batters. Milwaukee struggled to make contact against the two-time Cy Young Award winner in a performance that Murphy called among the most dominating he’s seen in his 10 years in Milwaukee, while LA manager Dave Roberts said he can’t remember a more impressive postseason effort from a pitcher.

What They Said

“Freddie Freeman has been a Brewer killer for a while, so hopefully he’ll oversleep tomorrow or something.”

– Murphy on Freeman, whose solo home run in the 6th inning broke the 0-0 tie

In Case You Missed It

— The Brewers brought out the big guns for Game 1 in terms of the first pitch, as Hall of Fame legend Robin Young threw it out to the team’s all-time home runs leader in Ryan Braun. Other former Brewers in attendance included JJ Hardy, Jeff Cirillo, Casey McGehee. Former Packers legend Donald Driver and Bucks forward Bobby Portis both grabbed the mic at times to get the crowd fired up.

Robin to Ryan. This one is for Ueck. And here we go #Brewers pic.twitter.com/1pjPeQvqzU — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) October 14, 2025

— One of the craziest plays of all time happened in the fourth inning when it looked a potential grand slam turned into a double play

THE MOST REMARKABLE DOUBLE PLAY YOU'LL SEE IN YOUR LIFE#MagicBrew pic.twitter.com/AYgXXQMwk8 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 14, 2025

— A huge moment came in the top of the ninth when Abner Uribe walked Mookie Betts with the bases loaded to give LA what proved to be the game-winning run. It was the first earned run Uribe had allowed since September 1.

What’s next?

Milwaukee (0-1) will look to even the series on Tuesday night in Game 2. Freddy Peralta is expected to start for Milwaukee, while the Dodgers send Yoshinobu Yamamoto. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m.