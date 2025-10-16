WATCH: Holmen looks for share of MVC title, as it takes on Logan

The Holmen High School football team suffered its first loss of the season, but looks to get some momentum back in before the playoffs begin next week.

The Vikings (5-1 MVC, 7-1) take on 10th-ranked Logan (4-2, 6-2), hoping to share at least a piece of the MVC title — if Central loses to Onalaska.

WKTY will stream the game on both Roku channels. Watch on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel or the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Holmen’s usually explosive offense was held to just over 150 yards — coupled with multiple turnovers — in last week’s loss to the River Hawks. The Vikings’ normally stifling defense also allowed over 350 yards.

Things don’t get easier against the Rangers, who have a high-powered backfield.

Logan enters on a two-game winning streak, after back-to-back losses. The Rangers are led by senior running back Maxim Roberts (1,072 yards, 15 TDs) and sophomore quarterback Tommy Check (715 yards rushing, 549 passings, 14 total TDs).

If the Rangers win, they’ll tie the Vikings for second in the MVC.

FILE – TOP PHOTO: Holmen huddles after beating Reedsburg on Sept. 20, 2025 (Screenshot Daniel Smith video)