WATCH: Logan and Holmen meet in regular-season finale with MVC on the line

Playoff seeding and a potential for a share of a conference championship are the stake Friday when Holmen visits Logan in the regular-season finale.

WKTY will stream the game on both Roku channels. Watch on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel or the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Logan (6-2, 4-2) has won two straight against Reedsburg and Baraboo, following a two-game losing streak to Central and Onalaska.

Senior running back Maxim Roberts crossed the 1,000-yard rushing total in last week’s 49-7 victory against Baraboo. He had 152 yards and two touchdowns before taking the second half off.

Logan quarterback Tommy Check had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in the win, as well. The sophomore now has 1,264 total yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. The Rangers are currently ranked 11th in the WIAA playoff formula — good for the third seed.

Holmen saw its undefeated season come to an end last week, falling to Central 20-6.

Jack Barth leads the Vikings in rushing with 697 yards and nine touchdowns, while teammate Elijah Kane has 644 yards and 13 touchdowns. To share the Mississippi Valley Conference title, Holmen has to beat the Rangers and hope Onalaska takes out Central. The Vikings are currently eighth in the latest Division 2 playoff rankings, clinging to the last two seed.

The playoff brackets will be released on Saturday morning.