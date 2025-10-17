No. 4 UW-L heads into a gauntlet of ranked teams, beginning Saturday with UW-Platteville

A potential revenge game for the UW-La Crosse football team this weekend, in a Top 15 matchup Saturday, as it heads to UW-Platteville.

Listen on WKTY with pregame beginning at 12:45 p.m. and kickoff set for 1 p.m. on 96.7 FM / 580 AM or the WKTY app.

Last year, the Eagles fell to the Pioneers in overtime 30-27, thanks to a double pass. That came in the midst of a three-game losing streak, after it has been ranked No. 6 overall.

Now, UW-L is ranked fourth overall, while UW-P is No. 13.

The Eagles (4-0, 2-0) have won the last two games at Platteville, but coach Matt Janus — who played and coached for the Pioneers, before being hired as the UW-L defensive coordinator — said the environment is the toughest to deal with in the conference. And that, after coming off a win in double-overtime a two weeks ago, against a UW-Whitewater team that brings 20,000 fans.

“I think it’s some of the stuff they do from a visitor perspective, like where your set up, and the locker room space,” Janus said. “You have a huge sound box that’s right behind your bench that’s blaring all game. So it’s tough to communicate. We’re trying to practice that this week so we can handle that.”

Janus said not hanging their heads will be crucial to a win on Saturday.

“We have to keep our composure. There’s going to be negative plays, that’s just how they do it defensively,” Janus said. “The key is to stay ahead of the sticks as long as we can.”

UW-L raced out to a 21-0 lead to UW-Eau Claire last week and was able to play several backups in the second half. That’s unlikely to happen again anytime soon with this matchup or the three after that.

The Eagles next three games are against No. 18 UW-Oshkosh, 20th-ranked UW-Stout, and No. 12 UW-River Falls.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse running back Gabe Lynch carries the ball against UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 11, 2025.