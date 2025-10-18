Holmen clinches share of MVC title with win over Logan

The Holmen High School football team clinched a share of the MVC championship Friday night by defeating Logan 24-18, and getting some help from Onalaska, which beat Central 20-14.

The Vikings were led by running back Jack Barth, who had 123 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Colin Williams also added a touchdown.

Fullback John Fehrty scored the last touchdown with 1:02 remaining and then Holmen’s defense intercepted Logan quarterback Tommy Check to clinch the victory

Holmen trailed 18-14 at halftime but Logan was without running back Maxim Roberts for the entire second half, after he suffered a shoulder injury. He had 17 carries and 104 yards and a touchdown at halftime.

Check had a rushing and passing touchdown in the first half.

Both teams will now await word of their postseason road to a state championship. The brackets are released Saturday morning.