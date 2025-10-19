Holmen, Logan, Central and Aquinas all hosts 1st round of playoffs

The WIAA high school football playoffs are set with Aquinas, Holmen and Onalaska getting the top seeds out of the area.

In Division 2, the Vikings (8-1) received a two seed and will host No. 7 Nicolet at 7 p.m. Friday.

Also in that division, 10th-ranked Central (6-3) is seeded fourth and will host No. 5 Menasha.

In Division 4, the unbeaten, top-ranked Blugolds (9-0) have the top seed and will host No. 8 Amery.

In Division 3, ninth-ranked Onalaska (7-2) is seeded second and will host No. 7 Menomonie. Also in Division 3, 10th-ranked Logan (6-3) is seeded fourth and hosts No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran.

DIVISION 2

No. 7 Nicolet at No. 2 Holmen

Winner plays No. 3 Union Grove or No. 6 Waukesha West

No. 5 Menasha at No. 4 Central

Winner plays No. 1 River Falls or No. 8 Beaver Dam

DIVISION 3

No. 7 menomonie at No. 2 Onalaska

Winner plays No. 3 Sauk Prairie or No. 6 Pewaukee

No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 4 Logan

Winner plays No. 1 Catholic Memorial or No. 8 Jefferson

DIVISION 4

No. 8 Amery at No. 1 Aquinas

Winner plays No. 5 Ellsworth or No. 4 Osceola

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Holmen and Logan play in the regular-season finale on Oct. 17, 2025 (PHOTO: Daniel Smith)