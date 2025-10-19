Holmen, Logan, Central and Aquinas all hosts 1st round of playoffs

October 19, 2025|In La Crosse, Holmen, Onalaska, Central, Logan

The WIAA high school football playoffs are set with Aquinas, Holmen and Onalaska getting the top seeds out of the area.

In Division 2, the Vikings (8-1) received a two seed and will host No. 7 Nicolet at 7 p.m. Friday.

Also in that division, 10th-ranked Central (6-3) is seeded fourth and will host No. 5 Menasha.

In Division 4, the unbeaten, top-ranked Blugolds (9-0) have the top seed and will host No. 8 Amery.

In Division 3, ninth-ranked Onalaska (7-2) is seeded second and will host No. 7 Menomonie. Also in Division 3, 10th-ranked Logan (6-3) is seeded fourth and hosts No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran.

DIVISION 2
No. 7 Nicolet at No. 2 Holmen
Winner plays No. 3 Union Grove or No. 6 Waukesha West

No. 5 Menasha at No. 4 Central
Winner plays No. 1 River Falls or No. 8 Beaver Dam

DIVISION 3
No. 7 menomonie at No. 2 Onalaska
Winner plays No. 3 Sauk Prairie or No. 6 Pewaukee

No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 4 Logan
Winner plays No. 1 Catholic Memorial or No. 8 Jefferson

DIVISION 4
No. 8 Amery at No. 1 Aquinas
Winner plays No. 5 Ellsworth or No. 4 Osceola

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Holmen and Logan play in the regular-season finale on Oct. 17, 2025 (PHOTO: Daniel Smith)

