UW-La Crosse drops nine spots in rankings after upset loss to UW-Platteville

The UW-La Crosse football team dropped eight spots in the Division III rankings, after being upset on the road 38-21 Saturday by UW-Platteville.

The Eagles (4-1, 2-1 WIAC) — now ranked 12th, while the Pioneers moved up five spots to No. 8 — found themselves playing catch up most of the game.

UW-L was down only 21-14 at halftime, but it could have been worse. The Eagles pulled within a touchdown thanks to a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a Kyle Haas 9-yard touchdown with 24 seconds to go in the second quarter.

But the Pioneers pushed the lead back up to 10 by the fourth quarter, and UW-L never got closer.

Haas went 31 of 41 for 299 yards with two touchdowns, while Jack Janke caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. UW-L had just 49 yards rushing on 21 carries, while the Pioneers amassed 284 yards on the ground and another 171 in the air.

UW-L now hosts No. 18 UW-Oshkosh at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles nearly broke their home attendance record the last game they were home.