Parsons POPS, do you hate LaFleur? McIntosh’s Message

October 20, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Grant reacts to a Packers win in AZ that left some unimpressed…. do Packers fans not like Matt LaFleur anymore? Chris McIntosh’s statement is dissected before the Monday Mailbag. 

