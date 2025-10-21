The Camp: That McIntosh letter, Overreaction, er No?, Fourqurean situation is ‘unacceptable’

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh came out in support of Luke Fickell and the program in a letter to fans on Monday. Zach and Jesse discuss the substance of the letter, including what an increased investment in the program would look like and whether fans should believe it. They also get into Fickell’s job status after he said he had not been told he’d be back. The guys play a little Overreaction, er No? and agree with Fickell when he called the Nyzier Fourqurean situation “unacceptable.”