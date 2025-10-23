WATCH: Logan begins playoff run, a year after getting to state semis

The Logan High School football team will look to make another deep playoff run this year, beginning at home in the first round against Wisconsin Lutheran.

WKTY will stream the game. Watch on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel on Roku. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Rangers (6-3), who were a win away from the state championship berth last season, are seeded fourth in their Division III region. Logan was projected to be a three seed entering the final week of the regular season, but a 24-18 loss to Holmen last week bumped it down to 13th in the new state pairings.

A big question mark for the Rangers will be the health of senior running back Maxim Roberts, who left the Holmen game at halftime with a shoulder injury and did not return. He has over 1,100 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.

Wisconsin Lutheran (6-3) won its last four games to make the playoffs — though one was via a forfeit.

It’ll be a battle of sophomore quarterbacks. The Vikings are led offensively by Jonah Sadler, who has thrown for 920 yards and nine touchdowns, plus rushed for another 512 and 10 TDs.

Logan quarterback Tommy Check has thrown for 611 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 774 and scoring another 12 on the ground.

The winner will take on either top-seeded Catholic Memorial and No. 8 Jefferson.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Logan and Holmen facing off in the regular-season finale on Oct. 17, 2025 (PHOTO: Daniel Smith)