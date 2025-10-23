WATCH: No. 2 Holmen brings rushing attack to D2 playoffs against Nicolet

The Holmen High School football team brings its proficient rushing attack to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Division 2, hosting Nicolet on Friday in the first round.

All Holmen’s games are streamed here on WKTY — or search the Holmen Vikings channel on Roku. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The second-seeded Vikings (8-1) — whose only loss came two weeks ago to Central, 20-6 — have rushed for 2,528 total yards and 35 touchdowns this season and spread that wealth pretty evenly. Quarterback Colin Williams has 529 yards and nine scores, while running back Eli Kane has 727 yards and 13 touchdowns and Jack Barth has run for 821 yards and 10 TDs.

Holmen has given up just 12.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, the No. 7-seeded Knights (4-5) have faced multiple Top 10 teams this season out of Division 2, as they make the three-hour trip across the state.

Nicolet is led by junior quarterback Nicholas Bongard, who has thrown for 1,588 yards and 17 touchdowns. Leading that receiving crew is senior Aziz Ashour with 476 yards and five scores.

The Knights have scored 22.9 points and allowed 21.3 points per game — an average that may be slightly skewed considering the tough conference competition they have faced.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Logan and Holmen facing off in the regular-season finale on Oct. 17, 2025 (PHOTO: Daniel Smith)