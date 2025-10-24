High School Football Playoffs

October 24, 2025|In Eau Claire, High School, UW Eau Claire, UW Stout

High School Football Playoffs

October 24, 2025|In Eau Claire, High School, UW Eau Claire, UW Stout

High School Football Playoffs

Brandon Berg joins Dan to breakdown the high school football playoff matchups, playoff volleyball, soccer, and cross country!

Related Posts

 