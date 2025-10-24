High School Football Playoffs

Brandon Berg joins Dan to breakdown the high school football playoff matchups, playoff volleyball, soccer, and cross country! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts An Old FriendThe #Packers are set to take on the Steelers and old friend Aaron Rodgers. Dan reveals his keys to victory, key matchups, and the players who "gotta have a game" for the Pack. #GoPackGo…Read More QB InjuriesDr. Crow joins Dan to discuss the latest quarterback injuries to JJ McCarthy and Jayden Daniels. Plus they chat about Mike Evans collarbone injury and Christian Watson returning from his ACL injury.……Read More Kid Cave: What’s the World Series?Dan and Hutson are back after a quick youth sports break with another episode of the "Kid Cave"! New segments and new fun! The boys talk about the #WorldSeries, the #NFL season, the beginning of the…Read More Bucks PreviewThe #NBA season is here and with it comes a lot of intrigue surrounding the #MilwaukeeBucks. Dan lists his 3 biggest questions surrounding the #Bucks, if they're being overlooked, and how does he…Read More Failure or No?Brandon Berg joins Dan as they recap....and a little bit of venting....about the 2025 Brewers season. Why does the offense continue to struggle in the postseason? Was the season a failure? What are…Read More Brewers Chat with HunterBrewers reporter Hunter Baumgardt joins Dan to recap the #MilwaukeeBrewers season plus taking a look at some of the biggest questions the Crew will have to answer going forward. #ThisIsMyCrew #…Read More No Hits…Sacrifice It?The #MilwaukeeBrewers fall again to the Cubs and are now down 0-2 for the series. But seriously....what is going on with this offense? And Christian Yelich? Plus Dan and Luc chat about ESPN.com's…Read More Party Like it’s 2018!The #MilwaukeeBrewers are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2018 where they will face the Dodgers like they did in 2018! We're recapping that epic Game 5 win against the Cubs and looking…Read More PrevNext