Roberts, Check combine for 366 yards, 6 TDs in Logan playoff win

It was a dominating performance by the Logan High School football team Friday that leads it to the second round of the playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Rangers beat No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran 42-19 behind 428 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Tommy Check and running back Maxim Roberts played just three quarters because of the 42-13 lead but the two did all of their work early.

Roberts, who missed the second half against Holmen last week with a shoulder injury, finished with 187 yards and two touchdowns. Check had 179 yards and four scores on the ground.

Logan (7-3) moves on to face top-seeded Catholic Memorial (9-1), who defeated Jefferson 55-7.