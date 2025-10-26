UW-La Crosse back in Top 10 after blowout win over No. 18 UW-O

The UW-La Crosse football team jumped two spots in the Division III rankings after a blowout, bounce back win over UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.

The Eagles are now ranked 10th with the 44-13 win, while UW-O dropped seven spots to No. 25.

Kyle Haas was 29-for-41 for 396 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Nearly half those yards went to Jack Janke, who caught 14 for 186 yards, including a score.

UW-L was up 28-6 at halftime and didn’t give up a touchdown until early in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Eagles, at home against No. 23 UW-Stout, which will stream live on WKTY beginning at 12:50 p.m.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse wide receiver Jack Janke fends off a UW-O defender on Oct. 25, 2025 (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)