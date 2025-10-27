Aquinas, Onalaska to host in Round 2, while Logan, Central, West Salem hit the road

October 27, 2025|In La Crosse, High School

Five of six area high school football teams still alive in the playoffs after first-round wins Friday.

Central, Logan, Onalaska, Aquinas and West Salem all move on to Round 2. Meanwhile, second-seeded Holmen’s season ended, upset by No. 7 Nicolet 23-17.

Heading into Friday’s Round 2, No. 4 Central now heads to top-seeded River Falls in Division 2. The River Hawks beat No. 5 Menasha 38-20 last week.

In Division 3, same setup with No. 4 Logan, heading to top-seeded Catholic Memorial, after beating No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran 42-19.

Also in D3, Onalaska remains at home another week, to host No. 6 Pewaukee. The second-seeded Hilltoppers held off No. 7 Menomonie 34-31, while Pewaukee upset No. 3 Sauk Prairie 31-10.

And, in Division 5, top-ranked and unbeaten Aquinas will host No. 4 Osceola in Round 2. The Blugolds shut out Amery 39-0. Osceola beat No. 5 Ellsworth 33-6.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Logan and Holmen facing off in the regular-season finale on Oct. 17, 2025 (PHOTO: Daniel Smith)

