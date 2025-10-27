Holmen loses to Nicolet in first round of playoffs

The Holmen Vikings season comes to an end with a 23-13 loss to Nicolet in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

The Knights went to halftime with a 7-6 lead. Nicolas Bongard ran for six yards for their first score after a scoreless first quarter.

Later in the second, Colin Williams scored from the two to cut the lead to 7-6.

The only score in the third quarter was a field goal from Nicolet’s Aziz Ashour.

Nicolet put the game away in the fourth quarter. First, Bongard hit Carter Zuithoff for 60 yards and a score to make it 17-6.

It was followed by a 16-yard touchdown run by Connor McKenna for a 23-6 lead.

AJ Alesch took the ball nine yards for a late score that cut the lead to 23-13.

Holmen finishes their season at 8-2.