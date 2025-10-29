No. 24 Wisconsin pulls away from UW-Platteville late for a 69-53 win

Wisconsin fended off a pesky UW-Platteville squad for a 69-53 win in exhibition action on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

Nolan Winter led the way for the 24th-ranked Badgers, putting up 17 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Austin Rapp added 14 points and seven rebounds, while John Blackwell had nine points and seven boards.

Wisconsin owned a 14-point lead with 16:19 left before the Pioneers came roaring back to get it to 47-45 just seven minutes later. But the Badgers answered by going on a 14-0 to put the game away. That stretch included six points and a steal from Nick Boyd, who finished with 11 points, three rebounds and an assist.

The Badgers were not particularly sharp on the offensive end, shooting just 24-percent from beyond the arc and starting 3-for-13 at the free throw line. They also turned the ball over 15 times, including seven by Rapp.

UW-Platteville was paced by Max Love’s 13 points and Bristol Lewis’ 12.

Wisconsin will now turn its attention to the season opener on Monday against Campbell at the Kohl Center.