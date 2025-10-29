WATCH: Logan looks for the playoff upset at No. 1 Catholic Memorial

It played upset all the way to the state semifinals last year, and the Logan High School football team will have to do that again, if it wants to get back this season.

The fourth-seeded Rangers (7-3) hit the road in Round 2 of the Division 3 playoffs, looking to take out No. 1-seeded Catholic Memorial (9-1).

The Rangers will take a three-hour bus ride to take on the Crusaders in Waukesha on Friday night.

WKTY will stream the game. Watch on WKTY — or search the Logan Ranger channel on Roku. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The only loss for the Crusaders was 23-20 in Week 1 to Franklin, which is the top seed in a Division 1 regional. Since then, no team has come within less than 23 points of beating Catholic Memorial.

The Crusaders boast a balanced offense with sophomore quarterback Dalton Steinke throwing for 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns and they’ve rushed for over 1,800 yards as a team.

Last season, third-seeded Logan knocked off No. 2 Onalaska and No. 1 Medford on its way to the semifinals.

In Last week’s win, Logan got senior running back Maxim Roberts back, after he had missed the second half of the regular-season finale.

Roberts, who has 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season, had 187 yards and two touchdowns in Round 1, while not playing the fourth quarter.

TOP PHOTO FILE – Logan High School’s football team celebrates a Division 3 section championship win over Medford on Nov. 8, 2024 (PHOTO: Drew Kelly)