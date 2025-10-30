Fantasy Football with Eric Balkman

#FantasyFootball expert Eric Balkman joins us to answer your Fantasy Football week 9 lineup questions. #FantasyFootball #Football #NFL See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Drones, Retrieving Your Deer, and Road KillWisconsin DNR warden Jake Bolks joins us to answering your questions like: Where can I dispose my deer carcass at? What's the legal way to use a drone for hunting? What do I have to do if my deer…Read More Playmakers and TradesBesides Jordan Love, who's the most important #Packers offensive playmaker? Kraft? Jacobs? Watson? Dan makes the case for everyone...but settles on just one. Plus, Dan lists 5 players that the…Read More I Ain’t Afraid of No GhostsIn our #Halloween edition of the podcast, Dan chats with paranormal investigator and writer Christ Weiner of the Chippewa Valley Paranormal Investigators and the Haunted Chippewa Valley History Tour.…Read More The Protégé WinsJordan Love and the #Packers took down Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Love was fantastic. Tucker Kraft was awesome. And boy did the Packers miss Christian Watson. #GreenBayPackers #NFL #GoPackGo…Read More High School Football Teams AdvanceWEAU 13's Justus Cleveland joins Dan to breakdown the latest in high school sports. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More An Old FriendThe #Packers are set to take on the Steelers and old friend Aaron Rodgers. Dan reveals his keys to victory, key matchups, and the players who "gotta have a game" for the Pack. #GoPackGo…Read More QB InjuriesDr. Crow joins Dan to discuss the latest quarterback injuries to JJ McCarthy and Jayden Daniels. Plus they chat about Mike Evans collarbone injury and Christian Watson returning from his ACL injury.……Read More High School Football PlayoffsBrandon Berg joins Dan to breakdown the high school football playoff matchups, playoff volleyball, soccer, and cross country! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More PrevNext