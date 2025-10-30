WATCH: No. 10 UW-La Crosse continues gauntlet vs. No. 23 UW-Stout

Another Top 25 matchup for the UW-La Crosse football team this week. This time, the 10th-ranked Eagles face off against No. 23 UW-Stout.

WKTY will stream the game on WKTY and on the WKTY sports channel on ROKU, beginning at 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

This is the fourth ranked opponent the Eagles will face out of the past five games.

Similar to last year after the UW-La Crosse football team lost three games in a row in the middle of the season.

This year’s Eagles also hit the reset button after a humbling 38-21 loss to UW-Platteville, then bounced back last week with a dominant 44-13 victory over No. 25 UW-Oshkosh at Roger Harring Stadium.

UW-L went on to win six games in a row last year, including a first round playoff contest.

The Eagles (5-1, 3-1) hope there will be a long winning streak this time, too, after shifting the focus from the results to the process.

“The pressure built on our kids a little bit too much throughout the season,” UW-L coach Matt Janus said. “Players and coaches felt like everything had to be perfect. Let’s stop worrying about that, and focus on playing UWL football at a fast and physical level.”

UW-La Crosse relied heavily on junior wide receiver Jack Janke last week, with their top two running backs out of the game due to injury.

Janke finished with 14 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown.

In six games, Janke has 49 catches for 688 yards and seven touchdowns. Janus said the graduation of another UW-L great last year might have opened up more opportunities for him, but the talent has always been there.

“Maybe he was overlooked because there was a guy like Jack Studer and he didn’t get that type of volume,” Janus said. “Jack’s always had that superstar ability. Kyle (Haas) knows that. The kinds of catches he’s making, it’s getting ridiculous.”

As for UW-Stout, the Blue Devils (5-2, 3-1) are led by quarterback Adam Moen, who Janus says can hurt a defense in multiple ways.

“He’s a Top 5 quarterback in Division III. He’s hard to tackle and has great pocket awareness, and oh yeah he also has a cannon for an arm. It’s a very explosive offense.”