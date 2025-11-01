Aquinas, C-FC, Cashton advance to next round of WIAA FB playoffs

LA CROSSE, WI (WKTY) – The Aquinas Blugolds advance to the next level of the WIAA State Football Tournament with a 49-7 win over Osceola on Friday night.

Ryan Johnson had the big night for Aquinas, tossing five touchdowns and 270 yards.

Receiving three of those passes was Brady Lee.

Logan Becker grabbed two of those passes for scores. He also had another one on the ground.

Aquinas plays Baldwin-Woodville next Friday at 7 p.m. in La Crosse.

In other playoff games on Friday night:

Central lost to #1 seed River Falls 50-24 in Division 2.

Logan’s season also came to an end with a 31-22 loss, also to a #1 seed, Catholic Memorial in Division 3.

In another Division 3 game, Onalaska battled with Pewaukee at home on Friday night. The Hilltoppers fought back from 17-0 in the third quarter but came up a little short for a 24-21 loss to the Pirates.

West Salem lost on the road in a Division 4 contest to Little Chute. The final was 48-20.

In Division 5, Prairie du Chien lost to Stratford 28-21.

Bangor was beaten on the road by Mondovi in a Division 6 matchup with a final score of 41-12.

#1 ranked Cochrane-Fountain City shutout Glenwood City in Division 7, 27-0 to move to Level 3 of the playoffs. They play Boyceville in the next round.

#5 Cashton upset #1 Black Hawk/Warren, IL in their Division 7 bracket in the playoffs. Potosi/Cassville is next for Cashton.

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca lost to Hilbert in another Division 7 game, 22-20.