Aquinas heads to quarterfinals, while Onalaska, Logan, Central and West Salem fall

Top-ranked and unbeaten Aquinas High School’s football team, along with top-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City are the only area teams left in the playoffs.

The Blugolds (11-0) beat Osceola 49-7 at UW-La Crosse on Friday and move into the Division 4 quarterfinals — the same spot they lost a year ago. Aquinas will host No. 2-seeded Baldwin-Woodville (11-0), which was state runners-up last season.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Onalaska fell at home 24-21 to No. 6 Pewaukee in Round 2 of the Division 3 playoffs. The Hilltoppers (8-3) pulled within three after being down as many as 17 to Pewaukee (6-5).

Also in Division 3, No. 4 Logan had a third-quarter lead on top-seeded Catholic Memorial, but watched that evaporate when the Crusaders scored 24 second-half points on their way to a 31-22 win at Carroll University.

Catholic Memorial (10-1) has now won 10 straight — its only loss to an unbeaten Franklin (11-0) team that’s still alive in the Division 1 playoffs. Logan’s season ends at 7-4.

In Division 2, Central saw its quarterback Christian Rudud go down early and fell 50-24 to top-seeded River Falls (10-1). The River Hawks’ season also ended at 7-4.

In Division 4, No. 2 Little Chute took down West Salem 49-20. The Mustangs (10-1) scored 21 points in the first. The Panthers’ season ends at 8-3.

In Division 7, top-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City pushed its record to 11-0 with a 27-0 win over No. 5 Glenwood City. The Pirates now host No. 2 Boyceville (10-0).

Here’s a look at Friday’s quarterfinal matchups:

Division 1

No. 7 De Pere (7-4) at No. 1 Waunakee (11-0)

No. 2 Hamilton (9-2) at No. 1 Arrowhead (10-1)

No. 2 Badger (11-0) at No. 1 Muskego (10-1)

No. 3 Bay Port (9-2) at No. 1 Franklin (11-0)

Division 2

No. 3 Oshkosh North (10-1) at No. 1 River Falls (10-1)

No. 2 Rice Lake (10-1) at No. 1 Notre Dame (11-0)

No. 3 Union Grove (10-1) at No. 1 West De Pere (11-0)

No. 2 Monona Grove (10-1) at No. 1 Homestead (11-0)

Division 3

No. 2 Plymouth (11-0) at No. 1 Grafton (11-0)

No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld (9-2) at No. 1 Catholic Memorial (10-1)

No. 6 Pewaukee (6-5) at No. 4 Reedsburg (8-3)

No. 8 Whitefish Bay (5-6) at No. 3 Martin Luther (8-3)

Division 4

No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville (11-0) vs. No. 1 Aquinas (11-0) at UW-La Crosse

No. 2 Freedom (10-1) at No. 1 Winneconne (11-0)

No. 2 Mosinee (9-2) at No. 1 Columbus (10-1)

No. 2 Little Chute (10-1) at No. 1 Racine St. Catherine’s (10-1)

Division 5

No. 2 Northwestern (11-0) at No. 1 Grantsburg (11-0)

No. 2 Stratford (9-2) at No. 1 Tomahawk (10-1)

No. 2 Amherst (10-1) at No. 1 Mayville (11-0)

No. 3 New Glarus (10-1) at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran (10-1)

Division 6

No. 2 Mondovi (10-1) at No. 1 Regis (11-0)

No. 3 Bonduel (9-2) at No. 1 Edgar (11-0)

No. 7 Belleville (7-4) at No. 1 Darlington (11-0)

No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-3) at No. 1 Manitowoc Lutheran (11-0)

Division 7

No. 2 Boyceville (11-0) at No. 1 Cochrane-Fountain City (11-0)

No. 2 Hilbert (9-2) at No. 1 Lourdes Academy (11-0)

No. 5 Cashton (8-3) at No. 3 Potosi/Cassville (10-1)

No. 3 Coleman (9-2) at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph (11-0)