UW-La Crosse moves to No. 9 in polls but loses QB with eight-ranked UW-RF up next

It took a touchdown from each of its three quarterbacks to get the win Saturday but the UW-La Crosse football team clinched an undefeated home slate by knocking off No. 23 UW-Stout, 31-14 at Roger Harring Stadium.

The now ninth-ranked Eagles (6-1, 4-1), who moved up a spot in the rankings with the win, went right down the field on their opening drive after the Blue Devils missed field goal.

UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas found wide receiver Jack Janke for a 7-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter. Haas finished 10 of 18 for 87 yards and that touchdown before leaving the game at halftime with a shoulder injury, his team up 14-7.

With quarterback Nolan Mosier at the helm to start the second half, the Eagles took the opening drive 15 plays and 64 yards. He finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run but it proved to be costly. The sophomore also hurt his shoulder on the play and left the game.

Enter third-string quarterback Jacob Huber, who just returned to practice this past week after missing several weeks due to an injury of his own. Huber finished the game 3-for-3 for 68 yards and ran for 53 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter to put things away.

The Eagles will hit the road next week to face No. 8 UW-River Falls, which beat UW-Whitewater 52-14. The UW-RF moved up one spot and the Warhawks dropped six to No. 14 in the rankings after the game.

TOP PHOTO: UW-La Crosse’s Christian Powell lines up on the defensive line against UW-Stout on Nov. 1, 2025 (PHOTO: Jim Lund, UWL Athletics)