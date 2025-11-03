No. 9 UW-La Crosse could be without QB as it heads to 8th-ranked UW-RF

It was a blowout win, but a costly one last weekend for the UW-La Crosse football team, which moved up one spot in the polls to No. 9 in Division 3.

The Eagles improved to 6-1 overall after beating 23rd-ranked UW-Stout 31-14. But, in doing so, UWL lost both its first and second string quarterbacks to shoulder injuries.

No word yet on the status of starter Kyle Haas or backup Nolan Mosier.

But, there’s no break for the Eagles, who are trying to make a fifth-consecutive playoff appearance. Up next, a matchup with No. 8 UW-River Falls, which just destroyed UW-Whitewater 52-14. That sent the Warhawks down six spots in the poll to No. 14.

The Eagles needed double-overtime to beat UW-Whitewater on the road in front of 20,000 fans.

Last season, UWL beat a 10th-ranked UW-River Falls team at home 28-24.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse quarterback Kyle Haas looks to pass against UW-O on Oct. 25, 2025 (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)