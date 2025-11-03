Packers lose tight end Tucker Kraft for the season

Perhaps the top weapon on the Green Bay Packers offense is done for the season.

Tight end Tucker Kraft left Sunday’s loss to Carolina with a knee injury. Initial reports indicated he tore the ACL in his left knee. Those reports were confirmed today by multiple outlets.

The injury deprives the Packers of one of the most versatile players at the position in the NFL. In addition to his skill as a blocker, Kraft was third among tight ends in receiving yards (489), second in touchdowns (6) and first in yards after the catch (344). Those totals also led Green Bay.

“Yeah, it’s going to be tough. It’s going to be tough,” coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday. “But you’ve got to attack it head on. We’ve got to do a great job of putting our guys in good positions to showcase what they can do.”

The loss of Kraft means more chances for Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick. Musgrave was taken before Kraft in the 2023 NFL Draft but injuries have stunted his growth. After recording 34 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, he’s got just 16 catches the last two years combined.

“Luke has played a ton of ball for us and he’s going to get more of an opportunity,” LaFleur said.