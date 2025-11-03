State Volleyball, Cross Country, and Football Playoffs

Justus Cleveland from WEAU 13 News/SportsScene 13 joins us to chat about state cross country, soccer, volleyball, and the latest in high school football playoffs and UW-Eau Claire sports!

