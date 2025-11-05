Kid Cave: Basketball Jones

In this episode of The Kid Cave Podcast, Dan and Hutson are back in their man cave for a jam-packed show full of fun facts, sports talk, and lessons from the playbook. The duo kicks things off with a basketball-themed fun fact before diving into a lively “Game On” segment, covering the World Series, NBA season updates, and their top five NFL teams. Hutson shares his championship and MVP picks while Dan gives his own takes on early-season storylines. In “Huddle Up History,” they learn how basketball was invented by Dr. James Naismith in 1891 and go through the sport’s original 13 rules—back when players couldn’t even dribble! The pair then break down the fundamentals of the pick-and-roll in the “Playbook” segment, explore point differential in “Stat Lab,” and wrap things up with show-and-tell featuring a Don Hutson autographed football card and a round of trivia in “Extra Credit.” It’s another fun, educational, and sports-filled episode from the Kid Cave!

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.