McIntosh: Luke Fickell will return for 2026

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh says Luke Fickell will remain as coach “beyond this season” as the Badgers face the realistic possibility of their worst finish in decades.

“Luke Fickell is Wisconsin’s Head Football Coach, and he will continue to be beyond this season,” McIntosh said Thursday in a statement released by the school. “We all recognize that we have fallen short of expectations. I am disappointed and frustrated with how our season has gone, just like our players, coaches and fans.

“We have evaluated every aspect of the program, and we’re prepared to execute a plan that brings us back to meeting our goals, standards, and expectations. Chancellor (Jennifer) Mnookin and I are aligned on that plan and are committed to having Wisconsin Football compete at the highest level. We will get this right and will not shy away from making any necessary changes.”

Wisconsin (2-6, 0-4 Big Ten) carries a six-game skid into a Saturday home matchup with No. 24 Washington (No. 23 College Football Playoff).

The Badgers’ final four opponents have a combined record of 27-8. Wisconsin hasn’t lost more than seven games in a season since a 1-10 finish in 1990.