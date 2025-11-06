The Rut is On!

On this episode of Tailgate Outdoors, Dan is joined by Tim Kaiser from Whitetail Partners where they are discussing deer hunting during the rut season, highlighting early tagging success, scouting, and preparation for rifle season. Tim explains the chaotic nature of the rut, advising hunters to focus on doe groups and be patient. The episode includes listener questions about attracting deer during the rut and hunting tactics.

Then, conservation warden Jake Bolks joins the podcast to answer listener questions from: can someone join in on a deer drive if they don’t have a license, can you bow hunt during the deer gun season, deer management units, and more!

