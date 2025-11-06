WKTY Cares for Toys for Toys

The November WKTY Cares donation is to JCI La Crosse’s Toys For Tots. The group has been running the local Toys For Tots program for over 80 years, making the magic of Christmas possible for local families in need.

Thanks to our sponsors, Kratt Lumber Company and Performance Foodservice, WKTY Cares was proud to make a $1,000 donation to support their work in our community.

To donate to the JCI’s Amazon wish list CLICK HERE, sign up to volunteer HERE, and find a full list of barrel locations HERE. Barrels will be out for donations through December 4th.