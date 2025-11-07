Nick Boyd scores career-high 25 as No. 24 Wisconsin tops Northern Illinois

MADISON — No. 24 Wisconsin got a career-high 25 points from Nick Boyd in a 97-72 win over Northern Illinois on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Boyd did most of his damage in the first half as the Badgers built a 19-point halftime lead on the Huskies. The senior guard scored 18 points, including going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and 5-for-6 from the line. He cooled off after the break, settling for seven more points. It was the highest-scoring performance of his career, topping the 24 he had for San Diego State last February.

John Blackwell added 15 points and six rebounds, while Nolan Winter put up 12 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks.

A trio of true freshmen scored their first college points. Aleksas Bieliauskas led the way with eight points and four rebounds. Will Garlock had five points, two rebounds and two assists, while Hayden Jones had five points — all from the free throw line.

One of the highlights of the game came late, with Isaac Gard, coach Greg Gard’s son, drilled a 3-pointer in the final minute. It was just his second made shot of his career.

It was a choppy game with 52 fouls called and 68 free throws attempted. The Badgers went 28-of-37 from the line, with Blackwell shooting it best, going 7-for-8.

The Badgers improved to 2-0 on the year. They will welcome Ball State to Madison on Tuesday.