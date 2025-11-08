Baldwin-Woodville ends Aquinas’ football season

The Aquinas Blugolds season comes to a close with a 27-20 loss to Baldwin-Woodville in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal contest at Roger Harring Stadium on Friday night.

The Blugolds had to play from behind most of the evening with scores from Brady Lee and Marcus Klar.

A 55-yard score by Dane Veenendall and two-point conversion moved the Blackhawks out in front 16-6.

The Klar touchdown cut it to 16-12 but the Blugolds missed the two-point conversion.

A score by the Blackhawks’ Joe Jensen and successful two-point conversion gave Baldwin-Woodville a 27-12 lead.

Aquinas scored again but wasn’t able to complete the comeback in front of the home crowd.