Cochrane-Fountain City wins, Cashton comes up short in D7

The Pirates from Cochrane-Fountain City head to the next round of the WIAA State Football Division 7 playoffs with a 35-14 win over Boyceville on Friday night.

C-FC took a 21-14 halftime lead, then shutout the Bulldogs in the second half with a dominant defense.

The Pirates now take their 12-0 record into a game on Friday, November 14 against Lourdes Academy.

The game is set for 7 p.m. at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

Whoever wins that game makes the trip to Camp Randall for the state championship.

In another Division 7 matchup, Cashton, who upset #1 seed Black Hawk/Warren, IL the week before, was shutout by Potosi/Cassville on Friday night by the score of 35-0.