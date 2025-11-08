Dominant defense helps Wisconsin snap 6-game skid by upsetting No. 24 Washington 13-10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two days after the announcement that he’d be returning as Wisconsin’s coach next season, Luke Fickell got an even bigger vote of confidence from his players.

Particularly from the guys on defense.

Nathanial Vakos made a tiebreaking 32-yard field goal late in the third quarter and Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano led a dominant defensive effort as Wisconsin snapped a six-game skid by upsetting No. 24 Washington 13-10 on Saturday.

“The whole locker room has been behind Coach Fick since day one,” said Catalano, who had 19 tackles. “Hearing that obviously reaffirmed us.”

The Badgers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) had lost 11 straight games against Power Four opponents before winning this one as a 10½-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wisconsin’s victory came after athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Thursday that Fickell would remain the Badgers’ coach beyond this season.

“I have an incredible appreciation and respect for Chris McIntosh, what he has had to do,” Fickell said. “There’s mixed emotions on my part, to be honest with you. I don’t ever want somebody to fight my battles, but I understand that that’s where we are. I can’t say thank you enough to Chris for fighting the battle he’s fighting, and for Chancellor (Jennifer) Mnookin to listen and believe.”

The Badgers withstood an injury to quarterback Danny O’Neil, who was making his first start since Sept. 13 and got carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter.

Freshman Carter Smith took over for Wisconsin and went 3 of 12 passing for 8 yards in his college debut, though he rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. Half of Wisconsin’s 48 yards passing came from punter Sean West, who threw a 24-yard completion on a successful fake.

Wisconsin’s defense pushed Washington (6-3, 3-3, No. 23 College Football Playoff) around all day. Washington’s only touchdown came on Denzel Boston’s one-handed grab of a Demond Williams Jr. pass after Anthony Ward’s blocked punt gave the Huskies first-and-goal from the 1.

“I felt that we never got really in much of a rhythm at all today offensively,” Washington coach Jedd Fisch said.

Smith scored the tying touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard run after Posa’s strip sack put Wisconsin at Washington’s 7-yard line. That was Wisconsin’s first fumble recovery of the season.

“We could just see it in their eyes and their body language,” said Posa, who had 11 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks. “They were already out of it, so we’ve just got to keep on stepping on the pedal.”

Williams was sacked again and the Huskies committed two penalties on their next series, leading to a punt that put Wisconsin at Washington’s 36. That led to Vakos’ second field goal with 1:58 left in the third.

Wisconsin’s Ben Barten blocked Grady Gross’ 50-yard field-goal attempt with 10:43 remaining. The Huskies’ final chance ended when Posa sacked Williams on fourth-and-6 from Washington’s 41 with 1:08 remaining.

Fans from the student section poured onto the Camp Randall Stadium field as the final seconds ticked away.

“It just feels incredible,” Wisconsin offensive tackle Riley Mahlman said. “You kind of have these thoughts in the back of your mind. I didn’t know if I was ever going to win another game as a Wisconsin Badger. That was just the reality.”

Washington struggled throughout a second half that was played in a wintry mix with temperatures in the 30s.

Star running back Jonah Coleman was limited to 2 yards on five carries before getting hurt. Washington also played much of the game without starting center Landen Hatchett and right tackle Drew Azzopardi.

Williams was 20 of 32 passing for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Paying tribute to Hamant

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Washington women’s soccer goalkeeper Mia Hamant, who died Thursday at the age of 21 after a battle with kidney cancer.

The takeaway

Washington: The Huskies led 10-3 and had the ball on Wisconsin’s 36 in the second quarter Ricardo Hallman intercepted a Williams pass in the end zone. Considering Wisconsin’s lack of firepower on offense, any points in that drive would have put the Huskies in commanding position. They instead fell to 2-7 in road games during Jedd Fisch’s two-year coaching tenure.

Wisconsin: The Badgers can feel good about the futures of freshmen Posa and Catalano, who were making their second career starts. The Badgers beat a Top 25 team for the first time since a 27-7 victory over No. 9 Iowa in 2021.

Up next

Washington: Hosts Purdue next Saturday.

Wisconsin: At No. 2 Indiana next Saturday.