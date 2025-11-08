Luther, Blair-Taylor lose in semis in WIAA state volleyball tourney

The Girls volleyball teams for both Luther and Blair-Taylor bow out of the WIAA State Volleyball tournament with loses in Friday’s semifinal games.

In Division 3, fourth-ranked Luther fell to #1 seed Watertown Luther Prep in three sets, 25-17, 25-20, and 25-13. Audrey Clark had 8 kills for the Knights.

The Division 4 game between Heritage Christian and Blair-Taylor also went in straight sets. The Wildcats fell 25-12, 25-16, and 25-15.

Heritage Christian went on to win the Division 4 title by defeating Regis in the championship game.

Chloe Medenblik had 11 kills for Blair-Taylor.