Aquinas, Cashton fall in quarterfinals, as Cochrane-Fountain City moves to semis

No fifth-consecutive trip to the state semifinals for the Aquinas High School football team.

The top-seeded Blugolds fell to No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 27-20 at UW-L on Friday.

Two turnovers by Aquinas (11-1) gave the Blackhawks (12-0) short fields and eventual touchdowns, which proved to be the difference.

B-W was last year’s state runners-up. Aquinas had gotten to at least the state semifinals every year since 2019.

Two other Coulee Region teams were playing for the semifinals.

Top-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City keeps its unbeaten season alive with a 35-14 win over Boyceville in Division 7.

The Pirates (12-0) now face No. 1-seeded Oshkosh Lourdes (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School for a chance at Camp Randall.

Also in D7, No. 5 Cashton’s upset run ended with a 35-0 loss to Potosi/Cassville.