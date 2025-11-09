Geiger scores career-high 36, hits OT winner at buzzer, as No. 7 UW-L starts 2-0

A career-high 36-point season-opener, capped off with an overtime buzzer-beater.

It wasn’t a bad way to start the year for Sam Geiger, a junior for the No. 7 UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team.

He led the Eagles to a 2-0 start from Virginia Beach with a pair of Top 25 wins.

Geiger scored 36 Friday in a 77-75 overtime win over No. 17 Hampden-Sydney — getting a tip-in at the buzzer for the win.

He then dropped 27 more Saturday in the Eagles 74-71 win over No. 14 Virginia Wesleyan.

TOP PHOTO: UW-L junior Sam Geiger shoots a free throw in the Virginia Beach tourney on Nov. 7, 2025 (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)