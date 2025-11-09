No. 15 UW-L women’s hoops goes 1-1 in Top 25

The No. 15 UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team kicked off its season with a win and a loss in a pair of Top 25 matchups.

The Eagles opened the season with an 82-61 loss Friday to 23rd-ranked Hope, before beating No. 18 Calvin 60-55 on Saturday.

Malia Nelson led the way in scoring with 13 points in both games.

UW-L didn’t shoot well in either game, hitting just 36.2% in the season-opening loss and 38.6% in the win.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-L’s Lauryn Milne shoots during the season-opening tournament at UW-RF (PHOTO: Keara Chaperon, UWL Athletics)